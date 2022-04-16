A box of donated medical supplies suitable for frontline operating rooms will be shipped by Central Oregon's medical community to the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, which is gathering similar donations from across the country and distributing them in Ukraine.
The Bend Anesthesiology Group has been collecting medical supplies to send to the war-torn country of Ukraine.
The group, led by Dr. Evan Sutton, has collected and shipped out more than 500 pounds of supplies, from airway tubing to gauze bandages and C-section kits.
“It’s really blown up,” Sutton said. “And it snowballed into a good problem to have. It’s to the point now where I’m getting overwhelmed with the collection and organizing the items. We’re very grateful and happy to do this.”
Sutton began collecting items to support a friend who practices in Indiana, but is from the Ukraine and still has family there.
The items that are being shipped are the very same ones that would otherwise be flagged for donations or disposal.
The St. Charles Foundation has given Sutton’s group a $5,000 grant to cover the cost of shipping the items.
“I just wanted to raise awareness to the Ukraine situation in Central Oregon,” he said.
