As temperatures plunged below zero in Central Oregon over the weekend, local businesses and homeowners reported burst pipes and flooding, forcing businesses to close and residents to go without water.

In Bend on Monday, the low was minus 6. In Redmond, it was minus 7. Both are several degrees below average for this time of year, National Weather Service data showed. The cold snap lasted roughly from Saturday night into Monday morning and because of the cold, plumbers and restoration companies across the area said their phones were blowing up. 

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

