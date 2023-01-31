As temperatures plunged below zero in Central Oregon over the weekend, local businesses and homeowners reported burst pipes and flooding, forcing businesses to close and residents to go without water.
In Bend on Monday, the low was minus 6. In Redmond, it was minus 7. Both are several degrees below average for this time of year, National Weather Service data showed. The cold snap lasted roughly from Saturday night into Monday morning and because of the cold, plumbers and restoration companies across the area said their phones were blowing up.
Noi Thai Cuisine in Bend had to shut down Monday because of a burst pipe, and the building that houses the First American Title Insurance Co. also experienced significant water damage when a sprinkler system pipe broke. Stairwells on all three floors of the building to were soaked with water.
"It has been absolute madness out there the past few days," said Debra Messer-Rahman, director of marketing for Central Oregon Disaster Restoration, a water damage restoration service in Bend that's received a steady stream of calls.
She said it was so cold that the company's technicians had trouble starting their trucks Monday morning.
Messer-Rahman said people found water rushing under their homes as a result of burst pipes. To get the water out, the company sends a crew to suck out the water with special machines, but even the machines were freezing up.
"With this deep freeze being so strong, we were having issues with the water in our extractors beginning to freeze as we were pumping them and having to fight the ice so we could keep getting the water out. It was a pretty significant freeze," Messer-Rahman said.
Messer-Rahman said damage like what she is seeing is a long and involved process to clean up and the initial cleanup process can take days to weeks. Many times, the damage means having to tear out and replace drywall and insulation, which is not cheap.
"Depending on the severity of the loss, it can be a very lengthy and frustrating process to get that repaired. It can be a really significant event in people's lives," Messer-Rahman said.
Dave Schmidt, co-owner of Renew Plumbing Services, has been in business in Bend since 1989 and has seen a lot of pipes burst over the years.
Schmidt said while it is always a possibility pipes will burst when they freeze, it's not always the case, and the lucky people will find everything turns out OK when it warms up and the water flows again. Those who are unlucky wind up having to call professionals after hearing water rushing underneath their houses.
While Schmidt said his outfit is usually busy anyway, there has been an uptick in the past couple of days because of the cold. Most of the calls aren't coming from his regular clients, he said.
"We don't have a lot of our clients that have problems because over the years we've figured out where all of their weak spots are and we've trained them to close their vents, and take their hoses off, all of the winter stuff," Schmidt said.
Schmidt said he finds people who have moved to Bend from warmer climates typically are not trained in how to prepare their homes for winter.
"Be prepared. We are not out of winter yet. We are going to freeze some more. So, make sure your vents are closed. You should look into your crawl hole and it should be black. If you see any light, that means it is open to something."
In Redmond, Tim Stevens, the owner of Tim Stevens Plumbing LLC, said he has also seen an uptick in calls following the cold snap.
Stevens said some people will call to complain about not having water, only to realize later on when the pipes thaw out that they have a break or a split because water is spraying everywhere. But, he said sometimes people do get lucky.
"It won't freeze unless there is a draft. Close the vents, put the little insulation Styrofoam covers in, or just cover them up with cardboard or something. Just get the hole covered up. If you are under your house and you can see daylight that's a draft," Stevens said.
Stevens said the draft is more so the problem when it comes to pipes under a house than cold temperatures alone. He said if there is a draft, pipes are guaranteed to freeze, and recommended in addition to closing off foundation vents, removing hoses attached to any outside faucets by mid-October or early November.
"You prep your vehicle for winter, you need to do the same thing to your house," Stevens said. "And if you remember to do that you will save yourself some aggravation."
