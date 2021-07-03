Firefighters contained a small wildfire Saturday off U.S. Highway 20 near the Oregon Badlands Wilderness east of Bend, and are working to stop seven other wildfires burning across Central Oregon.
Fire officials worry more wildfires could start over the Fourth of July weekend and over the next two weeks due to the hot and dry weather conditions.
The largest wildfire in the region is the Wrentham Market Fire east of Dufur in Wasco County. The 7,222-acre fire is 78% contained as of Saturday afternoon, according to Central Oregon Fire Information, a multiagency wildfire resource.
On the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, the Rattlesnake Fire has grown to 5,479 acres and is 30% contained.
Fire crews are close to containing the other wildfires in the region. Crews are mopping up the Ryegrass Fire that burned 1,102 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway, and the 53-acre Dry Creek Fire south of the historic Rager Ranger Station in the Ochoco National Forest.
Crews are improving containment lines on the 81-acre Sulphur Spring Fire near Maupin Butte east of the Maury Mountains. Work is continuing on the 150-acre Black Mountain Fire near Deep Creek in the Ochoco National Forest and the 25-acre Bologna Fire east of Spray.
