Every spring, local governments start projecting how much money they expect to bring in and prioritize what projects should be done for the next fiscal year, which begins a few months later, in July.
But this year, local governments are wading into a world of economic uncertainty as they prepare budgets influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we move through this...pandemic, there’s going to be lots of changing,” said Seth Crawford, the county judge of Crook County.
With the coronavirus shuttering businesses and prompting unprecedented numbers of unemployment claims, the economic landscape is causing concern for some local governments.
“We’ve never been through this before,” said Greg Munn, the treasurer of Deschutes County.
For the most part, it's too early to project exactly how the virus will affect local government coffers — other than it will. But several questions remain about how much revenue could be lost, and what exact services, projects or personnel could be affected.
One of the most immediate impacts from COVID-19 for Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties is a drop in transient room tax revenue. The tax is levied anytime someone pays for a hotel or short term rental room.
Before the pandemic, Deschutes County was on track to make $8.6 million this year in transient room tax revenue. Now, the county is projecting it will bring in 10% of what was expected to come in from April to June. On this path, that means the county will be short about $400,000 of what was budgeted, Munn said.
The majority of the money typically goes to the Central Oregon Visitors Association for tourism promotion. But the shortfall could reduce the amount that typically goes toward maintaining the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and for rural law enforcement, he said.
Jefferson and Crook counties also anticipate a drop in revenue from transient room tax and video lottery, although to a lesser extent.
“Tourism revenue isn’t that great, especially compared to Deschutes County,” said Jeff Rasmussen, administrator officer for Jefferson County. The county typically brings in $300,000 a year in transient room tax.
Still, each county relies on the funds to go toward supporting county fair operations. In Jefferson County, the money also goes toward supporting county parks, the Jefferson County airshow and two chambers of commerce.
Rasmussen said Jefferson County has enough in reserves to buoy these services through one bad year, but past that, there are many unknowns.
“The tourism industry isn’t going to come back for awhile, or back to where it was,” Rasmussen said. “This is one of the reasons you (have reserves).”
All three counties are also concerned about a drop in revenue from the statewide gas tax. Fewer people driving because of the statewide stay-at-home order means there could be less state money for the county to use for maintaining and building roads.
“As with just about everything else, the impact of COVID-19 is evolving and very difficult to project or estimate as it pertains to fuel tax revenue,” said Chris Doty, Deschutes County’s road department director in an email. “How bad will the initial hit be and how long will it take to bounce back are the questions we are asking ourselves.”
Economists with the state department of transportation are working on new revenue projections, Doty said, and he wouldn’t be surprised if anticipated revenue was reduced by more than 30% over the next several months. Assuming the economy would gradually recover over the next year, for Deschutes County that would equate approximately 15% to 20% overall in annual revenue, or about $3 million.
That’s the amount it would take to put chip seal on 100 miles of road for maintenance, or do one roundabout project, Doty said.
Deschutes County has enough in reserves to keep up with scheduled road maintenance, as long as the construction industry is still able to safely work amid a pandemic.
"From a maintenance perspective, it is important to note that time is the enemy of pavement and any deferred maintenance results in higher costs in the long run. It is crucial to continue with existing maintenance projects,” Doty said. “From a construction perspective it is very important that we continue to bid and build construction projects to keep the local contracting community as actively employed as possible.”
But perhaps one of the pressing concerns facing Deschutes County, Munn said, is the question of the property tax collection rate. Property taxes pay for a large portion of all county services and projects.
With more and more people out of work, there is a question of whether people will be able, or willing, to pay their property taxes. It wouldn’t be unprecedented if they don’t — in the 2008 recession, under 92% of taxpayers paid their property tax. Typically, the county receives 96%, Munn said.
That 4% swing results in about $1.3 million fewer dollars getting collected by Deschutes County.
Other special taxing districts, like the ones that support Sunriver or rural law enforcement, who take their own portion of property taxes, also could be hit on top of that, Munn said.
For now, counties are waiting and watching.
“We have to make sure everybody understands what the risks are when we build the budget,” Munn said.
