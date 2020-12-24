It could be a white Christmas for Central Oregon. But it will likely be a wet Christmas first.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is reporting rain in the forecast for Friday morning but it could turn to snow at night, leaving a trace on the ground.
“I won’t rule out the possibility of snow as it gets colder in the evening,” said Rob Brooks, meteorologist at the weather service.
If snow falls on Christmas, it would be only the third day this month the weather service recorded snow in Bend. A trace was recorded on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. The forecast calls for another chance of snow Saturday and early next week.
Residents may have expected more snowfall in December since this winter has a La Niña weather pattern that is typically snowier and colder than usual. But not all La Niña years bring heavy snowfall, Brooks said.
So far, the weather pattern this winter has brought warm air from Hawaii rather than colder air from Canada. The result is warmer and drier weather, Brooks said.
“It’s just a pattern we are in right now,” he said.
Having a warm December in Bend is more common than residents might think, Brooks said.
The average high temperature this month in Bend is 47.7 degrees, but that is lower than most years, Brooks said.
Over the past 80 years, 41 years had an average high temperature 60 degrees or higher, according to national weather service data.
“So half the years it’s been 60s for the highest temperature in December,” Brook said. “It’s not uncommon.”
It’s easy for residents to forget how mild most winters are in Central Oregon, especially after the historic winters the past few years, Brooks said.
“It’s all in perspective of the individual sometimes,” Brooks said. “You have had a few back to back super snowy and super cold winters so of course what is fresh in your mind is what you are going to remember.”
