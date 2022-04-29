stock_COCC
Central Oregon Community College is offering high school graduates with area residency the opportunity to earn up to four free college credits this summer at campuses across Central Oregon.

The free credits are an effort to increase student interest in the college and come amid enrollment declines at community colleges statewide.

Students who graduate in 2022 are eligible for the free credits, including those who graduate from homeschooling, a private school or obtain a GED. The programs are funded through Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, said Tyler Hayes, the college’s director of admissions and records

The college will be offering a variety of courses for students, Hayes said. Those programs include graphic design, automotive, public speaking, writing, math and college success.

Students can sign up now to take the summer courses on the Bend campus. Spokesperson Jennifer Kovitz said the college is still finalizing details for the courses on the college’s other campuses in Central Oregon, but that registration will open in the coming weeks.

Students must submit for eligibility by providing a copy of their high school diploma, transcript or GED, by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

