Central Oregon Community College is launching two new programs for students seeking visual arts certificates.

The college plans to offer programs for certificates in graphic design and illustration starting next fall, according to a Wednesday press release. The program packages will run for three terms and provide skills to prepare students for jobs in the visual arts field.

The college also stated in the press release that “either certificate can be combined with an additional term of coursework to achieve both in just four terms.”

Classes will be available either in-person or online, and students can register now on the college’s website.

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

