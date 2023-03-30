For the first time since it started in 2017, the Central Oregon Summer Spanish Immersion program will have a course track specifically for emergency first responders.
Central Oregon Community College will open registration for the program April 10, which is set to run June 26-29 at the college's Redmond campus.
The program is open to anyone 16 and older who wants to improve or simply practice speaking Spanish for four days. In addition to instruction and electives, there will also be evening events, including a brewery social, a film, and a Spanish wine tasting with tapas, among others.
Just as the program was getting started several years ago, Bend Fire & Rescue asked program coordinator Stephanie Goetsch if organizers were offering a track specifically for first responders. Goetsch has wanted to have one ever since, and thanks to a grant from Deschutes County Arts and Culture, organizers have finally been able to implement it this year.
Organizers have also been working with Bend Police in putting the track's courses together.
Central Oregon Summer Spanish Immersion took a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but began again last year. This session will be the fifth year COCC has organized the immersion program since it began.
Past students have included international travelers and those who wanted to improve their Spanish, as well as people who just wanted to have fun, said Goetsch, who is also a program manager in the Continuing Education department.
The 4-day immersion program consists of 8 hours of instruction, 8 hours of Spanish culture elective sessions, and 4 hours of conversation groups. There are five levels of Spanish instruction, from beginner to superior, and attendees are expected to self-place themselves, with online placement tests provided. There are 85 open spots, and the course costs $699.
Instructors are coming from Alaska, Texas, and the East Coast, while students are joining in from all over the West Coast, said Goetsch.
The Deschutes County Arts and Culture grant is providing $3,000 of scholarship funding to first responders who want to take the course.
"It's a great program," said Goetsch. "It sets us apart from other programs because they don't have a component specific to an industry."
Organizers will be able to offer 10 half-scholarships for first responders.
Elective courses range from discussions of the medieval Catholic Church's relationship to the Camino de Santiago to the art of Pablo Picasso. Those on the first responder track will take courses in medical terminology and vocabulary used during traffic stops, accidents, and while responding to domestic calls or arrests, among others.
"Students leave exhausted and tired but also not wanting to leave," Goesch said. Several students have formed outside groups to continue to practice Spanish after attending the course, she said.
