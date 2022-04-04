Events are planned at Central Oregon Community College campuses in Prineville and Madras this spring to celebrate the college’s 10-year anniversary at those locations.
The free, public events will feature refreshments and speakers, the college said in a press release Monday.
The Prineville event will occur at the college campus at 510 SE Lynn Blvd., from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14. It will occur “in conjunction with the Crook County Chamber of Commerce’s ‘after-hours’ event,” the press release said.
The Madras event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus at 1170 E. Ashwood Road on May 14. It will occur alongside the college’s annual salmon bake feast, a traditionally prepared lunch that’s “co-presented by the First Nations Student Union.” The event will also include a silent auction for a scholarship fund for Indigenous students, as well as dancing, drumming and vendors, the press release said.
Laurie Chesley, COCC’s president, said the campuses are “exceptional representations of what the college offers to our region and we look forward to celebrating this important milestone.”
