Central Oregon Community College

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Central Oregon Community College is raising its tuition by $4 per credit for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

The college’s board of directors approved the increase at a board meeting Wednesday.

The increase will bring the college’s per-credit cost for students who establish residency in the district from $109 to $113, according to a press release from the college. 

In a statement, college president Dr. Laurie Chesley cited rising costs associated with inflation and the COVID-impacted economy, and a need to “fairly compensate” employees, as factors that “necessitated a slight tuition increase.”

It’s the second time the college has raised tuition in recent years, after bringing all residency costs up 3% in the 2020-21 school year. The college did not change tuition rates last year and waived online course fees for students, according to the press release.

According to the press release, the college is the “fifth most affordable of Oregon’s 17 community colleges, based on last year’s tuition and fee rates.”

Reporter: 541-660-9844, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

