stock_COCC
Buy Now

Central Oregon Community College

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Central Oregon Community College is adding to its public health options by offering a new one-year certificate in community health this fall, according to a college press release Thursday.

The certificate will help students work in community-based organizations, health care and public health fields.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.