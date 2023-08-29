Central Oregon Community College is adding to its public health options by offering a new one-year certificate in community health this fall, according to a college press release Thursday.
The certificate will help students work in community-based organizations, health care and public health fields.
The certificate builds on the work of community health workers and peer support specialists, who are currently helping people stay healthy in their community, said Sarah Baron, assistant professor of public health.
"(Working in community health entails) all the things that are outside of the clinical setting, if you can imagine it," said Baron. "There's so many other things that need to be supported to really maintain our health."
Some examples included helping a patient get connected with a housing voucher, groceries for dietary needs or signed up for health insurance, she said.
Studies have shown that community-based health workers improve health equity while keeping health care costs down.
The certificate program will run for three terms, and courses can be used for an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree that includes a focus on public health.
Students will become state certified community health workers and peer support specialists through their coursework.
"This person will earn a certificate in one year that puts them directly out into the workforce as a community health worker, peer support specialist, outreach worker," said Baron. "The type of people we're looking for are the type of people who really want to help people. These are the people who're very empathetic, who care, are from the community, and they're interested in healthcare, but they're just not interested in the one side of healthcare."
Baron is excited to get started.
"To me, I think it's thrilling," she said. "To really set people up for success and empower people to do things."
Classes can be taken at COCC's Bend campus, and some will be available online. Courses will include sustainable development, foundations of public health, health promotion strategies and motivational interviewing, among others.
There are no prerequisites for the program, though students need a GED or high school diploma to enroll.
"The demand for this, and the need for this, especially after coming out of the pandemic, is high because we need to connect," said Baron.
