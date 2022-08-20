The most important thing in the world to Lindsy Haney, besides her 9-year-old daughter, is earning her GED, the certificate that shows she has high school-level academic skills.
Haney was pregnant and struggling with a years-long addiction to methamphetamine, heroine and alcohol when she dropped out of school during her junior year at La Pine High School in 2011.
But four years ago, Haney kicked the habits, and last year she enrolled in classes through the Adult Basic Skills Department at Central Oregon Community College, hoping to get her GED this fall.
A 27-year-old single mother living in Bend, Haney has passed three of the four subjects required to earn her GED. She has one term to go with the subject she struggles with the most: math. She wants to set a good example for her daughter, to help her with her homework, to get a better job and support her family.
But there’s a problem.
Central Oregon Community College is shrinking the department’s programs, which help students earn their GEDs, prepare for college and learn English. Declining enrollment, poor student performance and a cut in state funding prompted the college to change its daily class options on campuses in Prineville, Redmond, Bend and Madras starting this fall, offering classes once per day when it used have multiple classes in the day and evening.
Haney’s schedule as a supervisor at a solar manufacturing company in Bend conflicts with the class she needs this fall. She fears the shrinking department will force her to decide between continuing her education and keeping her job.
“Now that they’re not offering afternoon classes, I don’t know what I’ll do,” said Haney, who has dreams of one day becoming a drug and alcohol councilor. She added: “In what world do 90% of people not work a 9 to 5 job, or something in that area, you know what I mean? Who’s off in the mornings? Not a lot of people I know.”
Some faculty members are concerned that the changes leave the department’s nearly 200 students per year with fewer options, placing the education of some of the college’s most vulnerable students at risk. More than half of its 182 students last year were of Hispanic or Latino and Native American descent, according to enrollment data. Many need to keep their jobs to support their families, faculty and Haney said.
As the college consolidates these classes, it has laid off at least one faculty member and reduced working hours for two others in the department of roughly a half-dozen instructors. What’s more: Some current and former faculty say they have been asked to teach classes for which they have no experience.
Lisa Bohard, who taught math in the department for five years, said she plans to resign this month because of the department’s request.
“I’m shocked that the college would expect that,” Bohard said. She added that “no high school would put a teacher in a topic that they don’t have any training to teach. It just doesn’t make sense. How are students going to get a quality education from that?”
The department has struggled in recent years. It ranked last among the state’s community colleges from 2017 to 2022 for student skills gained, which is measured through student test scores or whether they earned a GED, according to an internal memo from a COCC instructional dean.
During that same period, an average of 14 students who took the department’s classes earned their GEDs every year.
Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission sent warnings to the department from 2019 to 2021 that it wasn’t meeting federal targets for student skills gained and requested plans for improvement, the memo said.
Meanwhile, student enrollment in the department — a central factor in how much state funding a college receives — declined by more than 36% since 2018, the memo said. But the college kept the department’s faculty at “full-time load and pay” and funded the program equal to or higher than those which have far more students.
Then, the state cut $5,546 from the department’s Title II grant for this year, a grant that covers 35% of the department’s funding each year, the memo said. And although the state reported the department saw “significant” improvements last year, it again did not meet federal targets, meaning there will be more state funding cuts at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, college officials said.
Those problems have snowballed, and changes were needed, said Tony Russell, an instructional dean at the college who has overseen the department since he stepped into the role in July 2021.
Before, students could take these classes in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville and on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation two days or nights per week for three hours per class, and they could sign up for specific topics.
This fall, however, the college is only offering GED prep courses in the morning in Bend and Redmond, in the evening in Madras, and not at all in Prineville or Warm Springs. Students in the English Language Learning classes will see a similar change, with classes in the evening in Bend and the morning in Madras. The classes will be combined, whereas they used to be split up by skill level or subject, faculty say. Students will need to take classes four days a week, three hours per day, and maintain 75% attendance.
Stephina Brewer, a former adult basic skills instructor who taught the department’s classes in rural Central Oregon until she recently was laid off, said she’s concerned that students who are low-income, lack transportation and need to work to support their families will struggle to access these classes.
“To have zero classes in Prineville? That’s enormous,” said Brewer. She added: “That’s a huge impact. Somebody from Prineville is going to have to drive to Redmond.”
In an interview, Russell, the dean, said the changes have been made “in order to make sure that we’re sustainable both right now and in years to come, and we’ve made the changes based on other successful programs in the state.” He acknowledged that some students “may not be able to take our courses right now, but we hope they will be able to later on.”
He added that the college hopes to “re-expand our services to students in other service areas.”
Russell did not deny that teachers have been asked to teach subjects beyond their purview, but he noted this is a normal expectation for instructors in adult basic skills departments at other colleges throughout Oregon. “Juggling multiple subjects and multiple levels is a part of (adult basic skills) instruction and (English Language Learning) instruction,” he said.
Russell said he’s hopeful that “once students see that other students are successful in the program, and that they’re getting these resources and being connected to jobs, they’ll be attracted to that and we’ll see increased interest in the program.”
