Central Oregon’s two colleges are seeing promising signs that there could be an uptick in enrollment for the coming school year after years in which pandemic pressures diminished student interest in higher education and caused broad enrollment drops in schools statewide.
Colleges depend on student enrollment for state funds and tuition revenue. Officials from the two colleges — Oregon State University-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College — said that although they won’t know until fall exactly how many students are showing up for school, strong freshman application numbers and increased summer enrollment are positive signs that buck broader trends of decline.
In June, the Central Oregon Community College board approved a budget projecting that enrollment will stay flat for the next year, in part because the pandemic has made it nearly impossible to forecast who will show up for college in a given year. The college’s budget allotted a 7% increase for classified employee wages and provided funds for deferred maintenance needs, said Jennifer Kovitz, a college spokeswoman.
Kovitz said COCC’s summer enrollment this year increased “slightly,” reversing a consistent downward trend that has occurred since the pandemic started in March 2020.
“Our summer enrollment definitely tends to be an indicator of the fall,” Kovitz said. “In this case, we’re feeling good about that.”
Kovitz added that the number of first-time students that have applied and registered for the upcoming term “is currently up four percent compared to this time last year,” after declining in previous years.
While community colleges across Oregon are cutting programs and facing staff losses as enrollment plummets and some federal support runs out, Kovitz said that COCC won’t be seeing any cuts next year, which she attributes to the college’s financial conservatism.
“We really feel like we’re in a strong financial position right now. We don’t anticipate any changes to services in the academic year ahead,” she said.
COCC staff also proposed and the board approved a $4 per hour credit increase for the 2022-23 academic year. In-district, per-credit cost will increase from $109 to $113. That’s about a 3.7% increase.
Kovitz said that the increase in summer enrollment could be attributed to some students feeling more confident that their schooling will be more stable than previous years, when the pandemic kept courses largely online. She added that the college’s career and technical education programs have enticed students at a time when the job market is hot for those roles.
Christine Coffin, a spokeswoman for OSU-Cascades in Bend, said the college is also seeing strong freshman application numbers, but she couldn’t say what next year’s enrollment forecast might look like.
The increase in applications bodes well for the college’s financial outlook. About 55% of the college’s revenue comes from tuition and fees, and the rest of the balance comes from state funds that are contingent upon enrollment.
OSU-Cascades officials are now reporting an increased numbers of transfer students, and many students are also seeking career changes through the college’s programs, a product of the “great resignation” that has dramatically shifted the nation’s workforce, Coffin said. And the college is reporting more students coming in from outside of Central Oregon, just in time for the launch of new degree programs in political science and economics in the fall.
Colleges like OSU-Cascades and COCC have relied heavily on federal relief funds to stay financially steady throughout the pandemic, including the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Though those funds have been extended through June 30, 2023, some federal funds have begun to run out, leaving colleges to rely on state funding.
The shift, in part, has prompted Oregon State University to increase student tuition rates for returning undergraduates by 3.5% and 4.5% for new undergraduate students enrolling in fall. And it has prompted the college to increase the amount of student financial aid funded by the university by $11 million, up to $84 million next year. That’s twice the amount that the college funded just three years ago.
