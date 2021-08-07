Funding intended to address Central Oregon’s designation as a child care desert is funneling into the region, and some child care professionals feel optimistic about the investment.
Central Oregon has only one opening for every three children under the age of five in child care centers and in-home providers, making the region a child care desert, according to an Oregon State University-Cascades Campus report.
The pandemic exacerbated the issue. Economic margins for child care facilities are slim, and many providers went out of business after having to close their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Katy Brooks.
As the crisis deepened, however, new funding avenues opened up.
That funding includes $1 million from the American Rescue Act Plan allocated by the Deschutes County Commission, and another $1 million that state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, directed from the state.
“Child care has become a more central issue because of COVID,” Brooks said. “COVID exacerbated a bad situation. It has galvanized a lot of efforts. It took us over three years to secure this funding. Now, we are ready to put that to good use.”
Much of that funding will go toward a joint effort program between Oregon State University-Cascades, Central Oregon Community College and other Central Oregon community partners.
The program — called Little Kits Early Learning and Child Care Center — had a pilot program at the OSU-Cascades campus this year to meet rising child care demand created by the pandemic.
The program currently accommodates 100 children younger than 5.
Now, with incoming funding, Little Kits developers are looking to expand the program across Central Oregon by establishing a successful model that can be replicated elsewhere, according to Brooks.
“Little Kits is moving forward,” Brooks said. “The incoming funds develop the whole program by putting together the labor pipeline, programming and development of locations.”
Using the Little Kits model as a centralized operation will “set the cost” for child care across the region, Brooks said.
Discussions about expanding the program to areas such as Redmond and La Pine are underway.
Were a Little Kits center to open in one of those locations, Brooks said, it would be operated by a centralized organization, and the program would be the same one tested at OSU-Cascades.
One organization would do all the hiring to staff those centers. Students and interns would be utilized, creating a labor pipeline.
“In the end, people will get paid more and it will cost less,” Brooks said.
Kelly Sparks, associate vice president for finance and strategic planning at OSU-Cascades, who helped develop Little Kits, agreed.
“With support from the state and county, OSU-Cascades and COCC can make a difference in the child care crisis, bringing together faculty experts in early childhood learning and students interested in early education, and leveraging both our missions to support the Central Oregon community,” Sparks said.
Other programs are also in the works to address Central Oregon’s designation as a child care desert.
According to Brenda Comini, director of Central Oregon Early Learning Hub, the infusion of support funds gives child care professionals the opportunity to bolster their capacity, and various community partners are discussing where efforts can be expended.
“Things that have been lingering are starting to move,” she said. “I’m hopeful that with guidance and with infrastructure funds and government and state resources, that we will hear determination about how different facilities across Central Oregon might be enhanced.”
Comini said it will take more than just opening new facilities to bolster child care in Central Oregon — a strong workforce will be needed as well.
“We can build up facilities but not have the workforce for full implementation,” she said.
In order to address that issue, community partners are discussing ways to boost Central Oregon’s child care workforce, including implementing a paid apprenticeship program, Comini said.
Students and interns who work with Little Kits will also be able to progress into professional child care positions.
While incoming funds are a sign of progress, Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks said that Central Oregon has a long way to go before the region is considered a child care oasis.
She said it could be years before Central Oregon has plentiful, affordable child care.
“Child care is such a human problem,” Brooks said. “It’s so frustrating when you're a parent and you can’t get back to work because you can’t find child care. There is hardly anything worse than that. It hurts our economy and it hurts our community. It is something that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later. … It's still going to be tough for a while.”
