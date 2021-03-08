Central Oregon nonprofits will receive $400,000 in donations from the Bend Foundation, a philanthropic organization, and real estate developer Brooks Resources. About $200,000 of the donation is going to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity.
The $200,000 donation will go toward providing decent and affordable housing to Central Oregonians, according to an announcement from the two agencies. The rest of the donation was given to organizations in Bend that are "addressing pandemic-related food, clothing, shelter, support and economic issues."
Robin Cooper Engle, vice president of resource development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, said most of the $200,000 grant will directly support building costs for future single-family and cottage homes.
Other recipients of grant money include Bethlehem Inn, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Family Kitchen, Family Access Network, Giving Plate, Hunger Prevention Coalition, KIDS Center, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, Saving Grace, Central Oregon FUSE, Latino Community Foundation and the National Alliance of Mental Health. The grant also encompassed donations to the Tower Theatre and High Desert Museum.
Editor's note: Mike Hollern, chairman of the board of Brooks Resources, which funds the Bend Foundation, is an investor in The Bulletin.
