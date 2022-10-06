Candidates for the House of Representatives for districts 53 and 54

The League of Women Voters and Bend City Club invited candidates for the House districts 53 and 54 to participate in a forum where they discussed policy goals and political stances. 

 By ANNA KAMINSKI The Bulletin

Candidates for the House of Representatives in districts 53 and 54 highlighted their priorities for the next legislative session, if elected, at a forum Thursday evening hosted by the Deschutes County chapter of the League of Women Voters in conjunction with the Bend City Club. 

The two seats at stake are some of the most competitive in the state. Gerry O'Brien, editor of The Bulletin, moderated the event, asking submitted questions on topics ranging from education to healthcare to campaign finance reform.

