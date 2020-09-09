Starting Friday, campfires will be banned in all federally managed public lands in Central Oregon, even in fire pits.
The ban will cover the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and Crooked River National Grassland and the Bureau of Land Management's Prineville district.
The announcement by the U.S. Forest Service comes as firefighters battle numerous large fires across Oregon and fire danger in Central Oregon is rated "extreme."
Campfires had been allowed in designated campgrounds. Camp stoves used specifically for cooking are still allowed on public lands.
