Joan Landsberg first bought a face mask in January for a trip to El Paso. The 79-year-old Bend resident had no idea that seven months later, she’d be required to wear it inside all Oregon businesses and public spaces.
Landsberg was shopping at Best Buy the day after Gov. Kate Brown’s mask-wearing mandate went into effect. As customers walked through the door, they passed by a stack of disposable masks available to people who failed to bring their own. Shoppers appeared to be complying with the new rule — all of them were wearing masks at Best Buy, and the same was true of customers inside World Market and all but two of the shoppers in Dick’s Sporting Goods around the corner.
The state mandate is a response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and concern of further spread. It states that, with a few exceptions, anyone inside a business or other public space must wear a mask. Failure to do so could be met with enforcement by local police or state authorities, a provision some business leaders say create challenges.
“It’s about time,” Landsberg said. “Thank heavens.”
Wearing a mask is a matter of keeping the community safe, in Landsberg’s opinion.
“I believe in protecting the community and keeping down the spread of the virus,” said Landsberg, who was clad in a purple and black floral print face mask. “We wear masks for the other person.”
Many Central Oregon businesses have had good success in encouraging customers to wear masks. Some posted signs reminding customers masks are required. But having to enforce the order can present a challenge.
The requirement creates a tension between needing to keep the community safe and forcing employees to have difficult conversations with customers who don’t want to comply with the order, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO.
“This only works if the customer and the business cooperate,” Brooks said. “It’s important for us to communicate the human aspect of this.”
People own businesses, she continued, and since a failure to comply with the order statewide could mean another business shutdown, it’s important people realize wearing a mask is a choice to help protect the stores they enjoy.
“The risk of business having to close down again, that is high,” she said. “We are all trying to keep our economy open and keep some sense of normalcy.”
Central Oregon’s summer visitors can create challenges. People traveling from out of state don’t always have masks on when they arrive.
That’s been the case for The Hook Fly Shop in Sunriver. Most customers, especially locals, have come in with masks or take one of the single-use masks the store has available. So far this summer, the shop’s out-of-town guests have been split on mask-wearing, according to Assistant Shop Manager Hunter Seamons.
“Some of them have masks, but some of them give you ‘the look’ if you even offer (a disposable mask),” Seamons said.
The shop wasn’t requiring masks in-store until the governor’s order, though it was encouraging visitors to wear them before the order. The staff has been wearing masks, and the shop has taken other precautions by installing clear barriers on the counter and limiting the number of people in the store at once.
Bend’s Roundabout Books, located in the NorthWest Crossing neighborhood, has taken similar precautions, recommending masks at first and now requiring them for customers to shop. They’ve also limited the number of people in the store and offer single-use masks to those without them.
For Roundabout owner Cassie Clemans, mask wearing isn’t the political issue that some people — who say the simple step of putting on a mask treads on their freedom — have tried to make it. Instead, it’s just a matter of public health.
“I don’t even worry about it,” Clemans said of the political argument. “I look at it entirely from a health perspective.”
Only a few people have come into her store without masks recently, and Clemans said they were usually willing to put one on when suggested to by staff. She shares Brooks’ concern that failing to wear masks will mean an increase in COVID-19 cases and another economic shutdown that could hurt her 4-year-old store.
“We’re trying to keep our staff safe and the store open and our customers comfortable,” she said. “It really matters to me that we stay open.”
