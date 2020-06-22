Central Oregon will experience its first heat wave of the summer Tuesday, with some areas reaching close to 100 degrees.
Bend is expected to reach 93 degrees on Tuesday, and Redmond could see the temperature reach 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Temperatures will cool down to the low 80s the rest of the week, but will climb back up to the 90s next week, according to weather service forecasts.
Marilyn Lohmann, a hydrologist with the weather service in Pendleton, said it is important for people to take proper precautions in the heat.
People need to stay hydrated, only do strenuous work outside in the early mornings and evenings and check on others who may not have air conditioning.
In addition, people need to make sure their pets are comfortable and have enough water, Lohmann said. With such hot temperatures, dogs should not be left in cars even with the windows down, she said.
“This time of year, I love taking my dog out with me,” Lohmann said. “But it is better to let them stay home in the shade.”
Unlike other parts of the country that stay hot and humid throughout the night, residents in the High Desert get relief with cooler temperatures at night, Lohmann said. Temperatures will drop to the 50s each night this week in Central Oregon.
“We are lucky here in the Northwest that we are in a dry climate,” she said. “Temperatures still get cool to give relief overnight.”
Last year, Central Oregon didn’t see 90-degree weather until early August. But that is an anomaly, Lohmann said.
“In previous years, it’s not unheard of to have some temperatures over 90s or warmer by late June,” she said.
Bend reached 98 degrees on June 26, 2017, according to weather service records. And on June 29, 2015, the temperature in Bend was 97 degrees.
The days leading up to Fourth of July are traditionally when hot temperatures stick for the summer in Central Oregon, Lohmann said. That appears to be the case this year, according to initial forecasts.
“Fourth of July is when we turn that corner and head to summer,” Lohmann said.
