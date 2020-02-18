Individual chapters of the Boy Scouts of America, including the one in Central Oregon, are operating as normal despite the national organization filing for bankruptcy protection.
Boy Scouts of America filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday to compensate the large number of sexual assault victims harmed during their time in the scouts and to carry on as an organization.
The bankruptcy does not extend to the more than 250 local chapters nationwide, which are legally separate and financially independent from the national organization.
James Westfall, scout executive of the Crater Lake Council, which oversees the troops in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, told The Bulletin the council’s camps, properties and local contributions are also separate from the national organization.
“The Crater Lake Council has not filed for bankruptcy,” Westfall said. “Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience.”
Across the nation, more than 12,000 victims say they have been abused as scouts. No victims are from Central Oregon, according to files kept by the Boy Scouts.
Peter Janci, a Portland-based attorney at Crew Janci LLP, represents hundreds of sexual abuse victims, including dozens in Oregon who were Boy Scouts.
Janci and several other attorneys traveled this week to Wilmington, Delaware, where a federal court is handling the Boy Scouts bankruptcy filing.
Janci is representing his clients, from teenagers to men in their 60s, who say they were abused in the scouts.
One of the biggest issues Janci and other attorneys plan to raise is the role of the local Boy Scout chapters.
While the local chapters have not filed for bankruptcy, the national organization has indicated it wants them to have the protections of a bankruptcy and keep them from being sued, Janci said.
Janci will argue the the local chapters should not be treated separately, especially since they hold the majority of the organization's assets.
“As advocates for survivors,” Janci said. “We believe they absolutely should contribute.”
