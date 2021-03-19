After a year of social distancing, Central Oregonians are looking forward to rubbing their vaccinated shoulders at summertime events, concerts and festivals. The restart of these gatherings will be good for local businesses, too.
The vendors, artists, promoters and others that make a living from the summer events circuit have experienced a rough year without these gatherings that give them crucial exposure. But they still have to wait a bit longer — most permitted events are shelved until COVID-19 risk drops to lower levels.
It has been a year since Bend went into its first lockdown, which prematurely ended the 2020 outdoor events season. That caused pain for this area’s craft makers, small businesses and other creative people who rely on the outdoor festival season to show off their products.
“The event industry has been devastated by the pandemic,” said Katy Brooks, CEO and president of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. “They have done the best they can to survive for a year with virtually zero business.”
Brooks said President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan will be a “welcome boost,” as billions are targeted to the event industry and the businesses that support it.
“The key to their long-term economic survival is to keep COVID cases down,” Brooks added.
“More people getting a shot in the arm is the most important shot in the arm that the event industry can receive.”
The loss of the festivals and markets is difficult to quantify as revenue is rarely counted as a whole at each event. But the events have other impacts too. They draw in visitors from other towns to spend money. They also improve the quality of life for those who choose to live here.
Roger Lee, chief executive of Economic Development of Central Oregon, a nonprofit, said markets and festivals also give local craftspeople, farmers and entrepreneurs the opportunity to introduce their products and get customer feedback.
“I remember buying my first Hydroflask at a booth in a local fair,” said Lee. “They clearly got some traction. Holm Made Toffee is also an example of a small business that got its start in local outdoor markets.”
Most events remain in a holding pattern as state and local authorities ponder giving the go-ahead for events.
“Everyone is just waiting to see what happens with the COVID situation, and what the governor’s orders and restrictions are,” said Mindy Aisling, executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association.
While Bend isn’t quite ready for glitter parties and hoopla, there is some easing back toward normalcy with farmers markets on the horizon in downtown Bend and NorthWest Crossing.
Farmers markets are considered an “essential service” and can therefore operate under COVID restrictions. Marielle Slater, president of the Bend Farmers Market board, said the farmers market in Bend last year was well-attended as local residents sought produce amid food shortages nationwide.
“Local food provides a safety net for residents,” said Slater. “In times of crisis like the pandemic and fires, people are realizing how important local food is.”
The first downtown farmers market in Bend this year is planned for May 5 with around 30 vendors expected to attend. A weekly farmers market (Tuesdays) at Centennial Park in Redmond is slated to start June 8. A Saturday farmers market in Madras at Sahalee Park will begin May 29.
In Bend’s Old Mill District, fingers are crossed fingers that outdoor concerts can resume by mid-August.
“Our hope is that once vaccinations are available to the general adult population, we are allowed to host events using best practices,” said Marney Smith, director of Les Schwab Amphitheater. “My expectation is that gatherings of that nature will be safe by mid-July.”
That would be welcome news for hotels and restaurants in Bend. A 2015 economic impact survey conducted by RRC Associates LLC reports that total direct economic activity associated with a summer concert series and Bend Brewfest to be $27.2 million over 18 days — dollars spent throughout the community on hotels, meals, transportation and entertainment.
Dave Matthews Band and Primus are two acts scheduled to arrive in Bend in late summer if the pandemic allows.
Outdoor events in Sisters this summer are still up in the air and will move forward based on guidance from Gov. Kate Brown, said Turi Shergold, marketing coordinator at the Sisters area Chamber of Commerce.
Big events including the Sisters Rodeo (June 9-13), the Sisters Quilt Show (July 10), and the Harvest Festival (Oct. 9) are all planned but not confirmed. Still, even without the big events, Sisters has proven resilient during the pandemic, said Shergold.
The events are “a great draw for Sisters, but the businesses are maybe changing their business plans or finding other ways to keep going. People have had to adjust for sure,” said Shergold. “Having said that, we are steady on the lodging. People are coming here.”
Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist, said these events don’t necessarily have a large impact on this area’s economy, but they do impact the quality of life and are a reason to draw and retain talent. He described the quality of life in Central Oregon as a “second paycheck.”
“Many of us are willing to forego a smaller payroll paycheck if we get back a sufficiently large second paycheck from the quality of life,” said Runberg. “The second paycheck is the primary driver of our in-migration. These events and festivals are big second paycheck contributors.”
Other events that are undecided but still possible include:
• The Bend First Friday Art Walk. A meeting on whether or not to greenlight this event will be held in early April.
• The Bend Pet Parade held on July 4 is expected to go ahead, but the fair usually held after the parade in Drake Park is canceled.
• Sunriver is planning to host its annual Sunriver Art Fair (Aug 13-15).
• Redmond Street Festival (June 26-27) and Redmond First Fridays are both tentatively scheduled.
