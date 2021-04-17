The Central Oregon Creative Artist Relief Effort (CO CAREs) fund has reached $20,000 of its $40,000 fundraising goal in just under two months.
The fund — created by The Bulletin and Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts — puts money directly into the hands of artists, performers and musicians in Central Oregon to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort offers grants and a platform to bring attention to the talent that needs help to continue thriving in the Bend community.
With the assistance of local sponsors and help from The Tower Theatre and KPOV community radio, CO CAREs is recognizing a different artist each week with a video on The Bulletin’s website and a prominent feature story in GO! Magazine.
The House Concert videos feature the music of several local artists. The videos are similar to National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Concerts or GO! Magazine’s Anatomy of a Song series.
People can give tax-deductible donations to the charity GoFundMe CO CAREs account or to the featured artists’ independent accounts. Links with opportunities to donate or apply for a grant are available at the top of the web page beside the launch video describing the effort.
Other sponsors in the effort include Brooks Resources, Robberson Ford, KPOV, the Tower Theatre, Amy Tykeson and Dr. John Teller.
