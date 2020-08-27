The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended the air quality advisory over Central Oregon through Saturday morning due to smoke from the wildfire burning in the area and drifting north from California.
High winds and dry conditions also led the National Weather Service in Pendleton to issue a fire weather watch through Saturday night.
Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for state environmental quality agency, said air quality conditions are expected to improve each day, before the advisory is lifted Saturday. Wind patterns are expected to shift, which will keep the smoke from California from reaching the region, and local wildfires are getting more contained each day, Gleim said.
“It should clear out Friday evening, but we kept (the advisory) in place until Saturday morning just in case,” Gleim said.
Oregon environmental agency data shows air quality is mostly good in Central Oregon, except for the Sisters and Madras areas, where the air quality is listed as moderate.
Smoke can irritate people’s eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions, the state agency said. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk.
Officials will continue to monitor the air quality and extend the advisory if needed, Gleim said.
“It is always good to keep in mind smoke levels can fluctuate very rapidly, with the fires still burning in Central Oregon,” Gleim said. “It could change depending on what those fires do.”
Three major wildfires burning in Central Oregon started from lightning strikes Aug. 16.
As of Thursday, the Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman has burned 4,348 acres and is 30% contained. The Frog Fire southeast of the Prineville Reservoir has burned 4,020 acres and is 65% contained. And the Lionshead Fire west of Warm Springs has burned 3,059 acres and is 15% contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.