Arts
Tuesday 1/17
Downtown Bend — Writers Writing-Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; host5.evanced.info or 541-617-7050.
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu
Theater & Dance
Monday 1/16
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 1/18
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Monday 1/16
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; linktr.ee or 541-388-8331.
Books
Tuesday 1/17
Author Event — "100 Things to Do in Bend Before You Die" by Joshua Savage: The local author will discuss his bucket list book; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 1/18
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Lunar Housewife," by Carolyn Woods; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Tuesday 1/17
Free Outside — Bend Film Premiere: The mountain athlete Jeff Garmire set out to break the unsupported Colorado Trail record and this film was created to document it; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 1/18
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-Week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Snowshoeing Central Oregon: Join Oregon Wild for a presentation on how and where to snowshoe in Central Oregon.; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Zoom, Bend; oregonwild.org
Lectures & Classes
Monday 1/16
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 1/17
Know Sustainability — The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes, & More: Go learn about affordable and used options, current and upcoming incentives, e-bikes and what's yet to come in electric vehicles; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org
Let's Talk About it Training at Becky Johnson Center: Examine child development through a social, physical, and developmental lens; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1050.
Mind-Body Detox: Create a unique holistic approach to detoxification; 5:30-7 p.m.; $250, price includes Vegecleanse; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/18
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; 12-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters , Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org
Food & Drinks
Monday 1/16
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 1/17
Winter Trivia Series @ The Lot: Calling all trivia loving, beer drinking, food cart craving smarty-pants! TRIVIA TUESDAYS are back! Winners earn bragging rights, table reservations and food credit prizes!; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 1/18
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
