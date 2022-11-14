Art
Tuesday 11/15
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led through this painting step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45 includes supplies; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Thursday 11/17
Source Poetry Winners Reading and Open Mic: Join to hear the Source Weekly's Poetry Contest winners read their winning works and then afterward step up to the mic yourself for a spoken word open mic night; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Theater & Dance
Monday 11/14
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 11/16
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Thursday 11/17
Craig Fox Had a Wife: An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 7:30-10 p.m.; $22-$25 10% Discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Rayn — Flamenco for a New World Bend: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will perform; 8-9:30 p.m.; $12-$55; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-388-1908.
Comedy
Monday 11/14
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewery.com or 541-388-8331.
Thursday 11/17
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Books
Monday 11/14
Middle Ground Book Club: Monthly book group for middle school; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Tuesday 11/15
Author Event — "Brown Neon," by Raquel Gutierrez: The author will discuss her novel, a meditation on Southwestern terrains, intergenerational queer dynamics and surveilled brown artists that crosses physical and conceptual borders; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
OBOB Book Club: Join for a group discussion of "Kinda Like Brothers," by Coe Booth; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wolf Welcome Committee Presents Doug Smith: The senior wildlife biologist in Yellowstone National Park and project leader for its unprecedented program to reintroduce wolves will give a talk on his career, research and thoughts about increasing wolf killings outside Yellowstone Park; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Sports & Outdoors
Tuesday 11/15
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Michele McKay for a fall hike; 10 a.m.; free, must register to attend; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 11/16
Powderhound Preview & Fundraiser: Central Oregon’s winter film festival that’s comprised entirely of local skiers and boarders and their films and slideshows; 7 p.m.; $12; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 11/17
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/badminton.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 11/14
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 11/15
2022 Impact Conference: The Impact Conference is an annual half-day event focusing on the local economic outlook and diving deep into the hospitality, real estate and retail industries; 7:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; $70-$100; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bendchamber.org or 541-389-3111.
Healthy Touch for Children & Youth-A Darkness to Light Training: Learn guidelines for healthy touch and safe, respectful ways to interact with children; 6-7 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Wednesday 11/16
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, online; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
Sunriver Then & Now — Indigenous History Precontact to Now: Take a journey into the past to learn more about the Indigenous people of Central Oregon; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-585-5000.
Middle Ground: Create a beautiful gratitude jar with Mod Podge.; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Succulents and Spirits: Participants will enjoy an evening of potting succulents, sipping on cocktails and enjoying good company; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $35 includes one cocktail, light snacks and four succulents to pot; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
War Stories — Personal Retrospectives: Veterans share their personal accounts of war experiences, part of ETC's PTSD Awareness Project; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; etcbend.org.
Thursday 11/17
City Club of Central Oregon Forum — Is Measure 110 a Failure?: This forum will explore whether the measure has failed or just has not had the time to be fully implemented; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40 non-members, livestream free, CCCO members $25; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; members.growthzoneapp.com or 541-389-3111.
Food & Drinks
Monday 11/14
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Trivia Night: Monday nights just got better with Trivia and delicious craft beer; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/16
Bingo with a Brit: Join bingo night with Michael as emcee; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $3 first card, $2 second card and $1 every card after that; Avid Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every week; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Miles for Movember Pub Run: As part of Movember’s campaign for men’s health, this fundraiser through Cascade Lakes challenges the team to run/walk 60 miles in the month of November; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 11/17
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.