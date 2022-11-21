Art
Tuesday 11/22
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 5-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Theater & Dance
Monday 11/21
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 11/23
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20, open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Monday 11/21
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewery.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Monday 11/21
Author Event — "The Dutchman and Portland's Finest Rose": Karen J Vanderyt presents her novel about a love story based on the life of football legend Norm Van Brocklin; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 11/22
Author Event — Eminent Oregonians — Three Who Matter: Presented virtually to regional history book lovers, and through select locations; noon-1 p.m.; free; Online; eomediagroup.com.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 11/21
Tuesday 11/22
Wednesday 11/23
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development; 6-8 p.m.; $9 check website for current read; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Monday 11/21
Tuesday 11/22
Wednesday 11/23
Kids & Family
Tuesday 11/22
STEAM Team — Gratefulness: Enjoy time making crafts that bring thankfulness and gratefulness; 1-2 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 11/21
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 11/22
A Course in Miracles Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in A Course in Miracles with each session including a talk on a key Course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free Love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Know Flight — Flights of the Mind: Local author Mike Lankford discusses humanity's attempts at flight; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 11/23
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Monday 11/21
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Trivia Night: Monday nights just got better with Trivia and delicious craft beer; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/23
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Thursday 11/24
Prix Fixe Thanksgiving Dinner: A three-course plated Thanksgiving Dinner with classic holiday favorites, plenty of sides and a dessert featuring the bounty of the region; 5-9 p.m.; $75 adults, $25 children, 4 & under free; Ranch House at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com.
Suttle Lodge's Thanksgiving Dinner: Join for a family-style holiday dinner with a menu crafted by the Chef; 3-6 p.m.; $80 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thanksgiving Brunch at the Lodge: Enjoy a festive brunch the weekend after Thanksgiving with incredible winter views of the Great Meadow; Great Hall - Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving Dinner at Tetherow: Chef Jayce Clemmons has thoughtfully crafted a decadent & delicious Thanksgiving menu with Central Oregon inspired ingredients that celebrate the full-bodied flavors of autumn; 1-7 p.m.; price varies; Tetherow, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; visitbend.com.
Thanksgiving Dinner at the Lodge: Gather the family and join at the Lodge for an elaborate, culinary experience with Lodge Kitchen’s rustic take on the traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, inspired by family-style celebrations on the frontier; 1-8 p.m.; $42-$84; Great Hall - Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet: The buffet style holiday dinner will be served; 2-6:30 p.m.; Cost; Great Hall - Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com.
