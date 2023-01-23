Theater & Dance
Monday 1/23
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 1/25
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Thursday 1/26
The Fantasticks — The Longest Running Musical In History: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy
Monday 1/23
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 1/19
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in-person options; 10-11 a.m.; free; various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Monday 1/23
Author Event — Mark D. Owen presents "Impact": The Oregon native will present his debut fiction novel; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 1/24
Author Event — Josephine Woolington: Join in-store with Oregon author Josephine Woolington to discuss her book "Where We Call Home: Lands, Seas, and Skies of the Pacific Northwest"; 6 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 2-3 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.; free; various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Wednesday 1/25
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "In the Kingdom of Ice: The Grand and Terrible Polar Voyage of the USS Jeannette" by Hampton Sides; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 3-4 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 1/23
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 1/19
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 10-11 a.m.; free; various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Monday 1/23
Author Event — Mark D. Owen presents "Impact": The Oregon native will present his debut fiction novel; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 1/24
Author Event — Josephine Woolington: Join in-store with Oregon author Josephine Woolington to discuss her book "Where We Call Home: Lands, Seas, and Skies of the Pacific Northwest"; 6 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 2-3 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.; free; various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Wednesday 1/25
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "In the Kingdom of Ice: The Grand and Terrible Polar Voyage of the USS Jeannette" by Hampton Sides; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in-person options; 3-4 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Sports and Outdoors
Wednesday 1/25
Adult Dodgeball: Check out Bend’s favorite social adult co-ed sports league; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 for all season, $10 drop in; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-Week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 1/23
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 1/24
"A Course in Miracles" Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in "A Course in Miracles" with each session including a talk on a key teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Mind-Body Detox: We will address the physical body, the mental/emotional body, and our environment to create a unique holistic approach to detoxification.; 5:30-7 p.m.; $250 Price includes Vegecleanse; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40-$210 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Women’s Intimate Health Support Circle: These women’s circles offer education, the opportunity to chat with local experts in the field of women’s personal health and empathetic connection with other women going through similar experiences; 5-8 p.m.; free, reservations online; Open Space Event Studio, 220 Northeast Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Wednesday 1/25
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Know Sustainability — Nourish Yourself with Plant-Forward Cooking: Learn to incorporate more vegetables, beans, fruits and whole grains into your meals in this online class; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Nature Night — Fungi in the Forest: Join Deschutes Land Trust and Oregon State University Extension Service regional fire specialist Ariel Cowan to learn all about fungi including fascinating fungal communication networks and how these inhabitants can even help our forests recover from fire; 7 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 1/26
Community Conversations — Demystifying the Path to Impacting Government: Join at the next Community Conversation to gain an understanding of the political process and how you can take effective action; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lessons from Our Fathers: Drawing on the legacies of their iconic and beloved family members, Ndaba Mandela and Ilyasah Shabazz will share inspirational stories and empowering lessons; 6:30-8 p.m.; free registration is required; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-317-0700.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 Includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org
Understanding and Addressing Sex Trafficking in our Community: Join local experts from the Anti-Trafficking Project (at:project) to expand your knowledge of sex trafficking, indicators, myths vs. realties and how you can help respond locally; 6-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; at-project.org or 541-330-3760.
Food & Drinks
Monday 1/23
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 1/24
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia loving, beer drinking, food cart craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/TheLotBend or 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 1/25
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.