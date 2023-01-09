Art
Monday 1/9
Cute Eiffel Tower Paint Party: Learn to paint your own Eiffel Tower; 5:30-8 p.m.; $35 must register in advance; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Thursday 1/12
Alicia Viani & Mark Karwan: The indie folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
High Desert Music Collective Presents Musicians Gathering: Hosted by Scottie of Billy and the Box Kid, this event provides musicians with the opportunity to connect with other local musicians and showcase their talent during an open mic; 6-10 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Shaene Pascal Fireside Show: The local folk, jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Theater & Dance
Monday 1/9
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/itsteasebangboom or 541-388-8331.
Thursday 1/12
Auditions — The Cake: Open auditions for The Cake, a contemporary dramedy by Bekah Brunstetter; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library — Brooks Room, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-617-7050.
The Fantasticks — The Longest Running Musical In History: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7:30 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy
Monday 1/2
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Thursday 1/5
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Thursday 1/12
Comedy Open Mic Night: Go tell your jokes, every second Thursday of the month; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Books
Monday 1/9
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; noon-1 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Wednesday 1/11
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 5-6 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Thursday 1/12
Author Event — "Katya" by Kathryn Mattingly: The author will discuss fictional novel; 6 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Tuesday 1/10
Tai Ji: Join Rob Neilson, ND, LAc, for a free class; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/11
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-Week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Thursday 1/12
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 1/9
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Volcanoes of Central Oregon: Join Dr. Daniele McKay, instructor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Oregon, to explore ancient volcanoes and consider what volcanic activity might look like in the future; 7-8 p.m.; free, registration required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 1/10
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: Learn more about Chamber membership; 10-11 a.m.; free; BBSI, 497 SW Century Dr, Ste 101, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Mind-Body Detox: Address the physical body, the mental/emotional body, and the environment to create a unique holistic approach to detoxification; 5:30-7 p.m.; $250, price includes Vegecleanse; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Tai Ji: Join Rob Neilson for a free class; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/11
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Death Cafe: Eat tasty treats, drink tea and discuss death; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Sustainability — The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes & More: Go learn about affordable and used options, current and upcoming incentives, e-bikes, and what is yet to come in future electric vehicles; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Thursday 1/12
Middle Ground Watercolor: Learn basic watercolor techniques with help from CreativeBug; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Sustainability — Sustainable Wine Featuring Bedrock Wine Co.: Learn more about how sustainability shows up in the wine industry; 5-7 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4727.
Food & Drinks
Monday 1/9
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 1/11
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Thursday 1/12
Tea and Book Pairing at Suttle Tea: Taste a variety of teas that match up with new books; registration required; 1-2 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
