Art
Monday 1/30
Spring Highlander Cow Paint Party: Follow instructions to paint a beautiful cow; 5:30-8 p.m.; sold out; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; imaginary-rebel-art-studio-store.square.site.
Thursday 2/2
Chasing Ebenezer: The folk-rock artist will perfom; 6 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; rversplacebend.com.
Theater & Dance
Monday 1/30
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 2/1
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Monday 1/30
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Monday 1/30
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s “This is My America.” There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 4-5 p.m.; free; various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Wednesday 2/1
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing “The Cartographers,” by Peng Shepherd; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Wednesday 2/1
Guided Meditation — New Beginnings: Amy will guide participants into the present moment through centering breathwork and attention to the body for grounding and relaxation; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for drop-in, all 6 weeks, $75; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Thursday 2/2
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf — swing, stance, grip, etc. — interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall — Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Lectures & Classes
Wednesday 2/1
Monday 1/30
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
COCC’s Forum on Equity, Racism, and Social Justice — Equity in the Outdoors: Join for a panel discussion in equity in the outdoors; 4-5 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, Bend; cocc.edu.
Tuesday 1/31
Financial Literacy Class: Learn from industry professionals about investment and retirement planning, home buying and insurance; 6-7:30 p.m.; $5; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-617-7050.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40-$210 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 2/1
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Keynote Presenter — Jelani Cobb: Jelani Cobb, New Yorker writer, dean of Columbia University’s Journalism School dean speaks to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; OSU-Cascades Tykeson Hall, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; beav.es or 541-322-3100.
Thursday 2/2
Laptop Basics: Learn and practice basic laptop skills; 10-11 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 Includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Restorative Justice and Equity in Bend-LaPine schools: Beth Hoover on restorative Justice and Equity in Bend-LaPine schools; noon-1 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org or 541-931-9296.
Food & Drinks
Monday 1/30
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tarantino Movie Trivia: Test your Quentin Tarantino movie knowledge at this theme trivia night; 6 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3538.
Trivia Night: Gather your team and join us for a friendly competition of the mind; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave, Bend; bridge99brewery.com or 541-280-1690.
Tuesday 1/31
Think Wild Trivia Night: Test your knowledge of Central Oregon’s wildlife, outdoors and conservation to win great prizes; 7:30-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-241-7733.
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia-loving, beer-drinking, food cart-craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/TheLotBend or 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 2/1
Bringing Gammon Back: Backgammon night for all skills and ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; 541-797-6265.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
