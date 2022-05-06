World-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz is suing an Oregon-based online media company alleging it unlawfully lifted her 2015 portraits of Caitlyn Jenner for use in a clickbait article.
The New York-based portraitist filed suit last week in federal court in Eugene against two companies operated by Lane County businessman Jeff G. Leishman, Cascade Digital and Avenue 5 Media.
Leibovitz alleges that in 2019, a site operated by Leishman, BuzzForToday.com, published a 2019 piece titled, “4 Ways In Which Caitlyn Jenner Virtually Changed Everything,” that featured the photographer’s work from a 2015 Vanity Fair cover article about Jenner.
The lawsuit alleges the images were used without permission and with the magazine’s “VF” watermark cropped out.
“Leishman instructed writers engaged by Avenue 5 to take photographs from sources without obtaining
authorization and to crop off or omit any watermarks or other copyright management information,” the allegation states.
Calls to Leibovitz’s Chelsea studio and her California-based attorney, Matthew Higbee, were not returned Friday.
Higbee’s firm, Higbee & Associates, has represented numerous photographers and news and photo agencies in intellectual property claims.
Reached for comment, Leishman said of Higbee, “It’s not my first rodeo with him.”
“This isn’t going anywhere,” Leishman said. “(Leibovitz’s) name might have huge recognition, but this is basically like a company like Microsoft or Nike filing a lawsuit against a small business somewhere. It’s not news.”
Leishman founded the media advertising company Avenue 5 in 2003, according to his LinkedIn page. Prior to 2020, the business had an online reach of around 5 million unique visitors per month, according to the complaint. It targeted primarily women through “content-rich” blogs like BuzzForToday.com, which the suit accuses of producing clickbait.
“Clickbait is generally produced with minimal effort, especially at the expense of quality or accuracy, by relying on misappropriated and unoriginal content coupled with sensationalist headlines,” the lawsuit reads.
In June 2015, on the heels of Jenner’s coming out as a transgender woman, Vanity Fair ran a cover article with photos by Leibovitz. According to the complaint, the pictures bore the publication’s “VF” watermark in the bottom right
corner and were captioned, “Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.”
The lawsuit states that as a policy, Leishman asked contributors to his websites to crop watermarks and not credit photographers. Attached to the complaint is an email exchange between Leishman and the writer of the piece who uses the email address CamiDanceBeat. The exchange reportedly took place after Leishman was contacted regarding the alleged infringement.
“Hope you’re doing well,” Leishman wrote. “Where did you obtain the images used for the articles you wrote for us? Namely BuzzForToday.com ... They are asking if we had a license for use. Were you using a stock photography company for these images?”
CamiDanceBeat responded, “This was years ago. I have no idea what the articles were about or what images I used ... Websites, such as yours, usually take pictures from the original links provided (stories I got asked to cover) which is what I was told to do with every other site I wrote for your agency.”
In addition to his work with online marketing and search-engine optimization, Leishman is a member of the board of the Eugene Mission.
