Caleb Joseph Cegers (copy)

Caleb Joseph Cegers is a suspect in a Bend homicide.

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office photo

Two brothers facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting outside a downtown Bend bar will be extradited from a Tennessee jail to Deschutes County, the district attorney said Thursday.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s office approved the extradition of Caleb and Dahnte Cegers on Tuesday, according to Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels.

