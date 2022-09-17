fighter.jpeg

A firefighter burns out a small section of brush and other undergrowth Monday to deprive the Cedar Creek Fire of fuel.

 Bud Sexton/InciWeb

The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has grown to 110,361 acres and was 0% contained as of Saturday morning. 

The fire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 1, is being fought with 84 engines, 51 crews, and 12 helicopters, fire officials said in a release Saturday.

