The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has grown to 110,361 acres and was 0% contained as of Saturday morning.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 1, is being fought with 84 engines, 51 crews, and 12 helicopters, fire officials said in a release Saturday.
The growth of the fire is due to operations which include low scale burns meant to reduce fuel between the control line and the active edge of the fire, said Joan Kluwe, public information officer with the Alaska Incident Management Team. Such operations have been implemented along the primary containment line on the west side of the fire over the past few days.
Weather permitting, and depending on fuel moisture, more aerial ignition using a special drone will occur to further reduce fuel and slowly bring the main fire toward a burned out area between the control line and the active fire's edge.
Such maneuvers serve to reduce the chance that the fire can expand quickly, Kluwe said. In the eastern zone of the fire, light westerly winds will influence fire spread to the east and potentially consume unburned fuels.
The greatest smoke impacts from the Cedar Creek Fire will be areas east and southeast of the fire such as La Pine, Crescent Lake, and Sliver Lake. Oakridge should have moderate to good air quality throughout Saturday, as will other areas to the west and southwest. Weather moving into the area next week is expected to dampen smoke impacts, the release added.
An updated map of the evacuation areas for the Cedar Creek Fire can be found online.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
