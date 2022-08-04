green butte fire

The Green Butte Fire

 Central Oregon Fire Info/via Twitter

The Cedar Creek Fire, which is the source of much of the smoke affecting Bend, grew Wednesday night, going from 500 acres to 900 acres, according to a the Willamette National Forest

The fire began after a lightning storm Monday and is burning about 3.5 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(2) comments

102903
102903

Sunriver not Sun River.

Report Add Reply
104770
104770

Camp Abbot not Sunriver.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.