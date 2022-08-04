The Cedar Creek Fire, which is the source of much of the smoke affecting Bend, grew Wednesday night, going from 500 acres to 900 acres, according to a the Willamette National Forest.
The fire began after a lightning storm Monday and is burning about 3.5 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest.
As a precaution, the forest is closing the entire Waldo Lake Wilderness area as the fire is headed in that direction. The fire is about 12 miles east of the town of Oakridge, said Kris Eriksen, a wildfire spokesperson for the Willamette National Forest.
"As long as the fire continues its move north and east, smoke will be an issue in communities to the north and east like Bend and Sisters," Eriksen said. "Smoke often settles into low-lying areas and river corridors overnight. The public is advised to ensure all windows and doors are securely closed in the evening and early morning hours to limit smoke exposure."
On the Deschutes National Forest, fire crews continue to battle the Green Butte Fire, which is located on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District and is currently 0% contained as of Thursday morning.
The 30-acre fire, which started Tuesday, is about 13 miles southeast of La Pine and about two miles northeast of Spring Butte, did not change much overnight Wednesday to Thursday, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the region’s wildfire information service.
Webb said the Green Butte Fire is burning near an area on the Deschutes National Forest called Green Butte, which is close to Spring Butte southeast of La Pine.
“There wasn’t any activity overnight and everything is really the same this morning,” Webb said Thursday. “We will see how the fire acts today with the warm conditions we have forecast.”
Currently, resources assigned to the fire include the Prineville Hotshots, two hand crews, four engines, three water tenders, and one dozer, officials with the Ochoco and Deschutes National Forests said in a release Thursday.
According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality the Bend area is currently experience moderate air quality on the Air Quality Index. The air quality in Redmond, Sisters, and Madras is good, while Sun River, La Pine, and Prineville are both moderate.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(2) comments
Sunriver not Sun River.
Camp Abbot not Sunriver.
