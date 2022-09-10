Cedar Creek Fire grows to more than 51 thousand acres
The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Deschutes and Willamette national forests in Lane and Deschutes counties, grew to 51,814 acres by Saturday morning.
The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Deschutes and Willamette national forests in Lane and Deschutes counties, grew to 51,814 acres by Saturday morning.
Both the Deschutes National Forest and the Willamette National Forest have implemented closures and issued evacuation orders due to the fire.
The greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, incorporated and rural, were evacuated Friday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Growth of the fire on Friday prompted Gov. Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act as a preemptive measure.
The declaration allows the Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to support local fire service infrastructure, the governor’s office said in a release Friday.
The Cedar Creek Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 1, and as of Saturday morning, was 12% contained with 19 fire crews, 862 fire personnel, 29 engines and eight helicopters assigned to it.
Fire activity on Saturday was expected to be extreme with long-range spotting and crown runs, fire officials said in a release.
Also on Friday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon as a result of several fires burning across Oregon and Idaho.
The advisory was extended Saturday until at least Monday, and includes Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Umatilla, Union, Malheur and Wallowa counties.
The DEQ recommends people stay inside as much as possible during the advisory, and to keep doors and windows closed and to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, the release added.
— Bulletin staff report
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
