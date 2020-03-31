A trailer used for caterating was stolen from the Black Bear Diner in Madras at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Madras Police.
Police arrived at the diner and discovered the trailer was stolen from the east side of the building.
The trailer has a Black Bear Diner design that is brown and orange with photos of bears as well as the words, “Madras, Oregon”, “Black Bear Diner”, “Breakfast”, “Lunch” and “Dinner.”
The trailer does not have a license plate.
About $20,000 worth of equipment is inside the trailer, according to police.
At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, an Oregon Department of Transportation employee reported he saw the trailer near milepost 95 on U.S. Highway 26. It was heading west toward Portland and being towed by a gold Toyota Tacoma, the ODOT employee said.
As they investigated, police found video that shows the Toyota Tacoma pulling into the diner parking lot, backing up and then pulling out with the trailer and going north on Fifth Street in Madras.
Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Webb through Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201 or Madras Police at 541-475-2424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.