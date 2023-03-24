Although spring has sprung, the National Weather Service has the eastern slopes of the Cascades under a winter storm warning until Saturday, with chances of light snowfall in Central Oregon but heavy snow in the mountains.
According to the weather service, the mountains will get slammed with snow in this early-spring storm, but Bend and Redmond will not see much impact or accumulation of snow, given the warmer temperatures lately.
Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, the eastern slopes of the Cascades, including La Pine and Sunriver, and anywhere above 3,500 feet in elevation, was under a winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Pendleton said Thursday.
The storm is expected to bring heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, likely impacting travel across the mountain passes just in time for spring break, which is next week for many districts including the Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts.
“It’s mostly going to be a high mountain snow event,” said Cole Evans, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s going to be a little too warm for much snow to fall below (3,500 feet).”
Evans said La Pine and Sunriver should get some snow accumulation, but nothing too significant or disruptive.
“Bend, Redmond should be fine, and just a little bit snowy along (U.S. Highway) 97 south of Bend, and the mountain passes will be a tough go for Santiam and those areas around there,” Evans said.
Kacey Davey, public information officer for Oregon Department of Transportation’s Central Oregon region, said crews are standing by to plow as the snowstorm moves through the area.
“It looks like this coming storm is another round of the heavy mountain dumps that we’ve seen recently,” Davey said.
“Bachelor, our crews were saying, they are expecting up to 18’ inches of snow, which is a lot … They are planning for that, so all of our crews are ready and they are going to be plowing around the clock.”
Davey said she wanted to remind people that whenever it snows this much, it is important to remember that even though crews are plowing, the roads will still be covered in packed snow. Davey said spring break means a lot of people will be traveling across the mountains, and she had some advice.
“It is really important to prepare and make sure you have the right equipment and gear if you plan on heading over the mountains,” Davey said.
“Pack warm clothes and food and snacks in case you are delayed along the way, and give yourself extra time.”
Davey said the best thing to do when traveling is to check the forecast and travel across the mountains when conditions are more favorable.
“Keep an eye on the forecast and see if you can find any good weather windows when it is not going to be snowing so hard. Because in addition to having snow covered roads, you could have reduced visibility if you are traveling right in the middle of a blizzard or heavy snow on the mountain pass,” Davey said.
Davey suggested looking at the live camera feeds on TripCheck and then make a decision on when to cross accordingly.
While some Central Oregonians are surely grumbling at the prospect of more snow only days into spring, Clint Vezie, a snowboard buyer and the sales manager at Skjersaa’s, a ski and snowboard shop in Bend, said he expects his shop to be swamped this weekend. With the weekend approaching, spring break, and 10 to 20 inches of snow falling in the mountains, Skjersaa’s is preparing for a triple whammy, Vezie said.
Vezie said Skjersaa’s is getting ready for Oregon’s spring break rush after accommodating skiers and snowboarders primarily from Washington, California and Hawaii.
“It’s been on fire,” Vezie said Thursday. “At the moment we are about to pick up coming into this next weekend. Probably tomorrow through the weekend and next week we will probably be slammed with rentals.”
Vezie, a snowboarder who has worked in the industry for 30 years, said the snow will surely encourage more people to go up into the mountains to play — including him.
Vezie said many ski areas around the country shut down in the spring while Mt. Bachelor is able to stay open until around Memorial Day weekend. In that sense, ski and snowboard season is far from over, and as far as Vezie is concerned, it can keep snowing.
“I’m going to take advantage of every goddamned day,” Vezie said.
