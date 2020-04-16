Some bus routes are being suspended by Cascades East Transit as a result from impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, community connector services will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays, and one round trip per weekday will be implemented on Route 28 which goes from Redmond to Sisters.
All Bend fixed routes and Community Connector services will be suspended on Saturdays.
Bend Dial-A-Ride services are also suspended for the weekends.
Route 10 is also suspended until further notice.
Based on new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CET will also be requiring passengers to wear masks or face coverings on buses starting Monday.
The CDC recommends that anyone leaving their homes should use face coverings such as a mask, scarf, or bandana to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19 and prevent exposing others.
“Our goal is to continue to safely provide essential transit services throughout our region so that people can access jobs, doctor’s appointments, pharmacies, and grocery stores," said COIC Executive Director Tammy Baney in a statement.
Transit operators and security staff will monitor compliance with the face covering requirement. Effective Monday, passengers will not be allowed to board a CET bus if they are not wearing a face covering or mask.
More information about specific routes and notices can be found at www.cascadeseasttransit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.