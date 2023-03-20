Free wi-fi is now available on select Cascades East Transit bus routes, including fixed-route buses and recreation shuttles to Mount Bachelor.
Cascades East Transit, the public transportation provider for Central Oregon, recently upgraded its vehicle locater systems, which also allowed the transit provider to update wi-fi systems, according to a Monday press release.
“We’re excited about big upgrades coming to Cascades East Transit making it easier and more pleasant to ride. The technology that provides public wi-fi on our buses will also enable us to add real-time signage at key bus stops and provide bigger upgrades in the future,” Eric Lint, the program and strategy manager for the transit provider, said in the release.
Riders only need to connect to a free network, "CET WiFi," once, and they will automatically connect on future supported rides, the release said. Internet access is provided by the Verizon cellular network, which means it is subject to the same gaps in cell phone service particularly in rural areas of Central Oregon, CET said.
Wi-fi service is not yet available on flex-route services such as Route 25 between Crooked River Ranch and Redmond and Route 20 between Warm Springs and Madras, the release said. Service is also unavailable on the provider's Dial-a-ride services.
