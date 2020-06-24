Cascades Academy, a small private school near Tumalo, will host an in-person graduation ceremony for its seven seniors Friday.
The ceremony will be at 5 p.m. at Cascade Academy's athletic field, located at 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road, according to a press release from the school, which serves 210 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
The approximately 80 people in attendance will be seated in groups, spaced out from other families, according to school spokesperson Barb Cartmell. The speaking podiums will be sanitized, and the seven graduates will also be spaced out properly, she said.
The graduation will be livestreamed on Cascade Academy's website, the press release stated.
Most high schools in Oregon have had to hold socially-distanced or virtual graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But having a small senior class made it possible for Cascades Academy to hold an in-person ceremony, Cartmell said.
"That's where our size comes in handy," she said.
