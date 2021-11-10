Closed for the season

Aaron Francis, a Deschutes County Road Department worker, closes a gate on the Cascade Lakes Highway near Mount Bachelor for the winter in 2020.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road will close for the winter at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Deschutes County Road Department.

Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor ski area, between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Road 4270.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the 10 Mile Sno-Park gate, which will restrict access to Paulina Lake and East Lake, according to the county road department.

Both roads will remain closed through the winter and are scheduled to reopen prior to Memorial Day, depending on weather conditions.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.