Cascade Lakes Highway (copy)

South Sister looms over the Cascade Lakes Highway in May 2018.  

 Bulletin file photo

Paulina Lake Road and Cascade Lakes Highway will soon open in Deschutes County. 

Paulina Lake Road will open Thursday at 8 a.m. and Cascade Lakes Highway will open May 16 at 8 a.m., the Deschutes County Road Department said in a press release Tuesday.  

The road department said drivers should be on the lookout for potential spots of ice and significant roadside snow in higher elevations. Some trailheads and campgrounds will remain blocked with snow and some boat docks may not be installed. Off road parking may be limited, the release added. 

Residents are encouraged to check with individual resorts for opening dates. 

For more information, contact the road department, 541-388-6581. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.