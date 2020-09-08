The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon recently received a $25,000 matching gift challenge from the WHH Foundation, a California-based philanthropic organization.
Beginning in September, contributions to the advocates' Heroes of Hope giving program will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $25,000.
The funds will give more children in foster care the benefit of a court appointed special advocate.
In America, a child enters the foster care system every two minutes, and currently there are not enough special advocate volunteers to serve every child, according to the Central Oregon advocates.
More than 300 kids are in foster care in Central Oregon and 70 need individualized representation from a CASA volunteer.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon has offices in Bend, Madras and Prineville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.