Oregon House

The Oregon House for the 2023 session of the Legislature was sworn-in Monday morning. Each lawmaker had an Orange hard hat, a nod to the construction in the Capitol that will go on through January 2025.

 Oregon Legislature

It's a new year, with a new governor, new leadership teams in the Legislature and several new House and Senate members.

But their workplace with the golden ax-swinger atop its salt-shaker shaped dome has been showing its age in recent decades.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.