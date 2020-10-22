Housing, campaign finance and bond measures were among the many issues discussed in a forum held for Bend City Council candidates on Thursday.
The virtual forum held by the League of Women Voters and the City Club of Central Oregon hosted candidates running for Position 1 and Position 3 on the council.
The Position 1 candidates are incumbent Justin Livingston and Melanie Kebler, a victims’ rights attorney. The Position 3 candidates are incumbent Chris Piper, Megan Perkins, the founder of the nonprofit Embrace Bend, and longtime politics watcher Ron “Rondo” Boozell.
Housing affordability was an overall theme of the forum, with most candidates saying they would advocate for more diverse housing within the city to help offer a broader range of prices for the community.
Some candidates, like Kebler and Perkins, said they support inclusive zoning, which is the concept of allowing different types of housing like duplexes, cottages and homes across the city, rather than having zones that only allow for single-family structures.
A missed opportunity to do more inclusive zoning happened with micro units, which were recently adopted by the City Council, Kebler said. She was disappointed by the council’s decision to only allow dormitory style units from 150 to 400 square feet in high density areas, which makes up a small portion of Bend’s land.
“I’m worried we’re not going to see that kind of housing because of the regulations put on it by the council,” Kebler said.
Her opponent Livingston, however, said incentivizing developers to build in a certain way is a more effective way to go. Some examples that work today are allowing developers to build more units or build them taller if the units are deed-restricted affordable housing, he said.
Piper said it was critical for the city to focus on finding ways to encourage more workforce housing. Boozell said the city focuses too much on figuring out how to provide housing for people who haven’t moved to Bend yet and should focus more on the residents who are already here.
“We are still not solving the local problem of homelessness,” Boozell said.
The candidates also talked about campaign finance. Livingston and Piper, who both have received the majority of their financing from political action committees, defended their donations. They received money from PACs representing the Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Central Oregon Small Business and the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Piper said he felt his PAC endorsements suggest that they find him the best candidate to take on complicated issues like housing. Livingston said PACs are made up of individual people who pool together their money to make an impact, and refutes the idea that he is beholden to doing what any one industry wants.
“Is there any influence on me? No,” Livingston said.
Their opponents, Kebler and Perkins, called for campaign finance reform, arguing that local elections should not be paid for by large, industry donors. Kebler herself has received roughly $8,500 in PAC money representing labor unions and a group that promotes local candidates called Strengthening Central Oregon. Perkins has received about $2,000 from in-kind donations from PACs.
“Who has access and what is the integrity of our elections when so much money has come into it?” Perkins said.
Boozell criticized all four candidates for either being influenced by the Democratic Party or the real estate industry.
But on one issue, candidates were unanimous: the $195 million Deschutes Public Library system bond. All said they have or would vote against it. Kebler and Perkins believe the placement of the library on the north end of Bend does not serve the people who most need it and relies too heavily on car transportation for people to get to it.
Boozell and Livingston said it was inappropriate to raise taxes amid economic turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just don’t feel the library bond is a priority,” Piper said. “I don’t believe it’s an option right now that we need.”
