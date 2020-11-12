A new health and wellness campus will be built on a vacant lot next to St. Charles Madras, and combine all health services in one location for Jefferson County residents.
The 21,200-square-foot building will house Jefferson County Public Health and Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit health center with locations across Central Oregon. The campus will also have a community center for public use, according to design plans.
Construction is expected to begin early next year with the campus opening in March 2022.
St. Charles Madras essentially donated the land by having the county health department and Mosaic Medical sign a 99-year lease for $1 a month.
David Golda, hospital administrator for St. Charles Madras, said the new campus will be a major asset that gives residents a central location for health care. Each medical clinic will be able to easily share patients and resources like laboratory equipment, he said.
“I think the main benefit is having our health services in one area so that the community can come and receive their care without having to travel too far,” Golda said.
Having streamlined medical services is critical in Jefferson County, which has the highest rate of emergency room visits in Oregon and is regularly ranked lowest in health-related metrics, according to county health records.
In addition, 88.3% of clients who use the county reproductive health services live below the federal poverty level and 71% of all pregnant women in Jefferson County use the county health department's Women, Infants and Children services, according to the records.
Jeff Rasmussen, Jefferson County County administrative officer, said the county health department has also been outgrowing its current space on 4th Street in Madras. The staff is eager to move into a larger space and have the support of the other health services, Rasmussen said.
“They are excited but it will become more real for them when they see the groundbreaking,” he said.
Funding for the $8.9 million campus was in jeopardy earlier this year when about $4 million in state lottery funds for the first phase of the project had to be retracted due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people from playing the state-sponsored games of chance.
The county health department and Mosaic Medical are still waiting to hear from the state Legislature about the funds becoming available again, said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, director of strategy and development at Mosaic Medical.
In the meantime, Mosaic Medical was recently awarded a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for assistance with disaster response and recovery efforts.
Mosaic Medical qualified for the grant because it proved how difficult it was for Jefferson County residents to access different health services across Madras during severe winter storms. The center also showed how the region was in need of more dental and pharmacy services, Knobbs-Seasholtz said.
“We had to prove of course this was a very solid plan for a new facility and we had a demonstrated need for expanded services,” she said.
The grant money is enough to start construction next year, while Mosaic Medical and the county health department continue to apply for other grants, Knobbs-Seasholtz said.
“This is a huge help,” she said, “but we are continuing our plan to raise funds for this new clinic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.