No campfires will be allowed on any public lands in Central Oregon starting Monday, due to the extreme fire danger and dry weather conditions, according to a statement from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service.
The campfire restriction includes developed campgrounds. It will be enforced in the Deschutes National Forest, Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management.
In addition to campfire restrictions, smoking remains restricted. Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building, in a designated campground, in boats on lakes and rivers, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable material.
Portable cooking stoves or lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel can still be used in all areas. Explosive target material, such as Tannerite, explosives, and fireworks continue to be prohibited on all federal lands.
