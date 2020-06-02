Annual campfire restrictions on certain Bureau of Land Management administered lands in Central Oregon went into effect on Monday. The affected BLM land includes sections of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked rivers. Restrictions were also set up on BLM administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook.
The closures along these areas prohibit building, tending, or standing within 20 feet of a campfire or any type of open flame, according to a release from Central Oregon Fire Info. Portable propane campfire and wood pellet burning devices are included in the ban.
The rules also stipulates that smoking is only permitted in non-public buildings, inside vehicles, in boats on the water, or while standing in the water.
Commercially manufactured lanterns and metal camp stoves used for cooking are allowed, when fuelled with bottled propane or liquid fuel.
Affected areas include land that is within a half-mile of the Deschutes River between the U.S. Highway 20 bridge and Lake Billy Chinook; and land that is within a half-mile of the Crooked River from the U.S. Highway 97 bridge to Lake Billy Chinook. The Lower Deschutes National Wild and Scenic River corridor from the Pelton Dam to the Columbia River is also affected by the closure. These closures are in effect until Oct. 15.
