A brush fire burned a large vacant lot Wednesday morning just north of St. Charles Bend.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded at 9:39 a.m. and determined the brush fire was caused by a campfire that got out of control at an encampment on the property.
The undeveloped property at NE Purcell Boulevard and Northeast Courtney Avenue is owned by CWPMLP Investments, according to the fire department.
The fire was contained by responding Bend Police officers and bystanders, as fire crews arrived.
The fire spread less than one-fourth of an acre. The closest buildings were 300 feet away, according to the fire department.
Bend Fire & Rescue is reminding the community that all campfires need to follow current burn regulations that call for clear spaces between the fire and combustible materials. Tools must be on hand to extinguish the fire when it is done.
Due to the dry spring and warm weather this week, there is a potential for more of these types of fires to spread, according to the fire department.
More information on how to have a safe campfire can be found online at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo
