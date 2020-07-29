A camp fire spread along the river canyon near the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend on Wednesday afternoon, causing a small brushfire.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded at 12:45 p.m., and were able to extinguish the fire by about 1:15 p.m.
The fire grew to about one-tenth of an acre before it was stopped, said Trish Connolly, Bend Fire & Rescue battalion chief.
Reaching the fire was difficult for the crews since it was down the canyon off Rippling River Court.
“The access was difficult for them due to the location,” Connolly said. “They had to access it by foot.”
Because of the location, cleaning up the site will take longer, Connolly said. Crews will spend the rest of the afternoon putting out the smoldering areas.
