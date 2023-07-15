Camp Fire Central Oregon has launched a new environmental camp for Madras and La Pine this summer called ExplOregon Nature Chronicles, which hopes to target underserved communities that don’t often have specialized summer camps for their youth.

“We really take a lot of pride in the fact that we get to offer a lot of financial assistance for folks — and that’s really our driving force — is giving opportunities to explore outdoor programs, or just any kind of camp programs for families that typically couldn’t necessarily afford it, or if transportation is an issue,” said James DiRosa, the outdoor and environmental program coordinator. “So we try to work with families to give them some opportunities.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com,

541-383-0325

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.